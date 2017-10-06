New Chair of the Defence Science Expert Committee appointed

Professor Hugh Griffiths, FREng has been appointed as the new chair of the Defence Science Expert Committee (DSEC). DSEC provides authoritative, independent, informed, impartial and timely advice on the use of science, technology, analysis and maths regarding non-nuclear matters to MOD Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) and senior MOD officials.

Prof Griffiths brings with him a wealth of experience from the academic and defence communities. He is a world-leading academic researcher in the field of radar and radar signal processing. Prof Griffiths has won many accolades during his distinguished career. These include, the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education and the 2017 Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) Picard Medal for exceptional contributions to radar research. He has Chaired and sat on a wide variety of organisations and panels over his career so will bring to bear extensive insight and knowledge to the role.

Prof Griffiths succeeds the outgoing Chair, Professor David Delpy, FRS. Prof Griffiths’ appointment to Chair of DSEC is from 01 October 2017 for an initial term of three years. Prof Griffiths’ first priority is to recruit new Independent DSEC Members.