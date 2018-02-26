New chair appointed to British Transport Police Authority board

A former RAF officer will be the new chair of the British Transport Police Authority ( BTPA ).

Ron Barclay-Smith, who served in the RAF Regiment, was chosen following an independent selection process and has been appointed for a 4 year term from 5 March 2018.

He will chair the BTPA Board which holds the British Transport Police ( BTP ) to account to make sure the service upholds passenger safety and security on an increasingly busy transport network.

Mr Barclay-Smith is currently a non-executive director at the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority. He has also held various chief executive roles, including in the legal and health sectors, and has chaired a variety of organisations, including Veterans Scotland. He served in the RAF Regiment from 1972 to 1991, including 3 operational tours in Northern Ireland.

Rail Minister Jo Johnson said:

I should like to thank Mark Phillips for his contribution during his period as interim chair of the BTPA . Ron Barclay-Smith has a wealth of experience and will provide vital and strong leadership for the BTPA over the next 4 years, as we invest in the biggest modernisation programme of the railways since Victorian times. We have one of the safest railway networks in Europe and BTP officers play a vital role in keeping the travelling public safe, so it is vital we continue to give them the support they need to do that job.

Mr Barclay-Smith said:

I am delighted to have been appointed and I look forward to working closely with colleagues and staff at the authority, the Chief Constable and officers of the BTP , and the many stakeholders involved in the railway system in our country. This is an exciting time for the railways as passenger numbers increase and a huge modernisation and development programme takes place. It is therefore a critical time for policing on the railways, and we need to ensure that investment is targeted in the right areas and front-line policing is sustained and supported effectively.