New Chair appointed to Animal and Plant Health Agency Board

Secretary of State for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, has approved the appointment of Chris Nicholson to the role of Chair of the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s (APHA) Board, following a competitive selection process.

The appointment started on 1 May 2018 and will run for three years.

Biographical details

Chris has spent his career as an economist and corporate and project finance specialist, primarily at KPMG. For the past year he has been an interim director at the East West Railway Company.

During 2016, he was project director of the Cabinet Office sponsored Regulatory Futures Review which looked at best practice regulation and how to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of non-economic statutory regulators.

He started his career as a government economist before joining KPMG where he was a partner for 17 years including periods as Head of Central Government and Head of the Public Sector practice.

Chris also served as a Special Adviser in the Department of Energy and Climate Change during the coalition government.