New Behavioural Analytics Competition Scoping Workshop

This DASA competition seeks innovative solutions to how the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and partners across Defence and Security can unlock the potential to understand human behaviour from the estimated 2.5 quintillion bytes a day of user uploaded data using ‘behavioural analytics’.

DASA will be holding a workshop on 13 September 2018 where stakeholders can help shape the scope of the new Behavioural Analytics competition. If you would like the opportunity to participate, please register your interest.

Further details are included in the workshop document found here.

The competition will see over £5 million of funding committed to innovation in this space, over a 26 month period, in a number of phases.

We are interested in a range of multi and interdisciplinary approaches (such as social, computer, neuro and info sciences) and would welcome interest from any organisation including academia, SMEs, and primes.

Places for the event are limited and so please register as early as possible to secure a place. If the event is oversubscribed, we may place a limitation on the number of attendees from a single organisation.

The full competition document launch will be held in October 2018 and further details will be available on the DASA website in due course.