New battery technologies for electric vehicles: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £25 million to invest in new automotive battery technologies that help to build the vehicle battery supply chain in the UK.

Supporting the Industrial Strategy

This funding is the latest in government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund Faraday Battery Challenge.

The Faraday Battery Challenge is a £246 million investment over 4 years. It will support the development of safe, cost-effective, durable, lighter weight, high-performing and recyclable batteries in the UK.

It forms part of government’s Sector Deal with the automotive industry. This is a joint commitment to work together and invest in areas of UK strength, including connected and autonomous vehicles, battery technology and ultra-low and zero emission vehicles.

Aim is to make UK a global leader

Batteries for future electric vehicles are seen as a major opportunity for UK businesses.

Projects in this competition must support the challenge’s aim to make the UK a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of batteries.

Areas that could attract funding include:

cost reduction at the cell and pack level

increasing energy and power density

eliminating thermal runaway risks for enhanced safety

lengthening cell and pack life

broadening the temperature ranges that a pack efficiently operates at

new models to better predict range and battery health

improving recyclability

innovation in cell, module and pack production

integration of cells into modules, packs and vehicles

battery management systems

enabling fast charging

projects that stimulate and broaden innovation in the manufacture, performance and supply of materials

Competition information

There are 2 competitions. Up to £23 million is available for collaborative research and development. A further £2 million is available for feasibility studies.

the competitions open on 22 January 2018, and the deadline is 28 March 2018

briefing events will be held in London, Newcastle and Cardiff throughout January and February

Research and development

projects must be led by a business or a research and technology organisation

businesses must work with at least one SME. Research and technology organisations must work with at least 2 partners, including one SME

we expect projects to range in size from £500,000 to £15 million and to last up to 30 months

businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs

Feasibility studies