New appointees to British Transport Police Authority board

new members bring wide range of experience and expertise to BTPA board

board backgrounds include rail industry, police force, parliament and nuclear industry

authority plays vital role in overseeing effective and efficient police coverage on rail network

Four new members have been appointed to the board of the British Transport Police Authority ( BTPA ), Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has announced today (21 May 2019).

Sir Craig Mackey, previously Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is appointed alongside Andy Cooper, soon-to-retire as Managing Director of Cross Country Trains, former MP and parliamentary private secretary Graham Evans, and former member of the Civil Nuclear Police Authority Kenna Kintrea.

They officially joined the body that oversees the British Transport Police ( BTP ) on 20 May and will work with Chair Ron Barclay-Smith who took on the role in March last year.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

The BTPA prides itself on having the expertise and experience to guide British Transport Police performance and objectives, and the new board members will bolster these vital qualities. With passenger numbers at record levels, it is vital that we ensure an effective and efficient network police force continues to maintain exceptional safety standards, guided by a skilled and adept board.

BTPA chair Ron Barclay-Smith said:

I am delighted to welcome our 4 new members – Graham, Craig, Andy and Kenna. They bring a wealth of experience from across policing, industry and the public sector and I look forward to their contributions towards the work of the authority.

The BTP is a specialist, national force that provides a service to rail operators, their staff and passengers. It also polices other networks – the London Underground, Docklands Light Railway, Croydon Tramlink, Tyne and Wear Metro and Glasgow Subway. It has around 3,000 police officers and around 600 PCSOs and special constables.