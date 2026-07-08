Nerandomilast (Jascayd) approved to treat adult patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (8 July 2026) approved the medicine nerandomilast (Jascayd) to treat adults with a lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF).

IPF and PPF are conditions where the lung tissue becomes scarred over time and as a result breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

The active ingredient, nerandomilast, helps to regulate the immune system and reduces tissue scarring on the lungs.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and should be taken exactly as your doctor or pharmacist has prescribed. The recommended dose is an 18mg tablet taken orally twice a day.

Julian Beach, MHRA Executive Director, Healthcare Quality and Access, said:

“Nerandomilast provides a new treatment option for adults with IPF and PPF.

“This approval reflects the MHRA’s commitment to ensuring patients can access safe and effective medicines where there is an unmet clinical need.

“As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of nerandomilast under close review.”

The most common side effects of nerandomilast, which may affect more than 1 in 10 people, are diarrhoea and weight loss.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

Notes to editors