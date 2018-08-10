Near miss with workers at Dundee

At around 00:30 hrs on 10 July 2018, a train travelling at 72 mph (115 km/h) approached a gang working on a bridge approaching Dundee station. Two workers who were working on the bridge at the time were forced to move clear of the train with very little space available between the train and parapet. The train also struck a portable generator which had been left on the line.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.