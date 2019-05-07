Near miss with a track worker at Ynys Hir

At around 11:58 hrs on 2 April 2019, a track worker was nearly hit by a passenger train at Ynys Hir, between Dovey Junction and Borth stations. The trackworker was one of a group walking along the track to a railway access point. The train was travelling at approximately 95 km/h (59 mph) when the driver applied the emergency brake and was slowing down as the track worker moved clear immediately before the train passed.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.