At around 09:37 hrs on 7 July 2018, the driver of a York to Scarborough train reported a near miss with a road vehicle at Plainmoor User Worked Crossing. The car driver had previously telephoned the signaller and obtained permission to cross.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.