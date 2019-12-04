News story
NATO Leaders' Meeting London 2019: Defence Secretary’s Statement
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace comments on the 2019 NATO Leaders' Meeting.
Speaking after Allies published a declaration on NATO’s approach to tackling future challenges, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
The 30 nations that gathered today for the NATO Leaders’ Meeting reaffirmed their commitment to investing in the alliance and transforming their capabilities to meet 21st Century threats. I was delighted that all of the nations agreed on the importance of solidarity and recognised that NATO is the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security.
70 years since its founding NATO continues to endure even when short term differences present themselves. Britain, with Europe’s largest defence budget, is proud to have hosted the meeting and I am confident NATO has a long and purposeful future ahead of it.