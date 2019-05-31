Nationwide infrastructure tour launched today in Essex

On the tour, the Minister will ask leaders for their views on the kinds of infrastructure needed at a local level, and call for final responses to the Treasury’s consultation on financing infrastructure.

The tour will feed into the UK’s first-of-a-kind national infrastructure strategy – announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond at last year’s Budget – which will be published alongside this year’s Spending Review. The Strategy will provide a response to the National Infrastructure Commission’s National Infrastructure Assessment, and set out the government’s long-term plan for economic infrastructure.

The Minister’s first stop is Ørsted’s Gunfleet Sands Offshore Windfarm in Essex, to see how the UK’s offshore wind revolution is leading the way and creating jobs.

He will hear how the Government’s Industrial Strategy and Offshore Wind Sector Deal are supporting the sector, and how infrastructure investment could help build on this success.

The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Robert Jenrick, said:

We are investing record amounts in our infrastructure. But as we build on this impressive record, it is important to let people across the country have their say. Together we can ensure our infrastructure is fit for the future and serves people’s needs. Every region in the UK has a key role to play in boosting productivity and prosperity, therefore I am looking forward to hearing from businesses of all sizes and local communities as part of this tour.

This follows the Minister’s UK-wide tour of business innovation in 2018, which lifted the lid on efforts to tackle the productivity gap and how infrastructure could help play its part.

