National Democracy Week: events, talks and fun activities

National Democracy Week 2-8 July 2018 is an opportunity to use all of our experience, insight and passion to increase democratic participation.

In May 2018, we will launch a programme of events, talks and fun activities organised by Council members, the Cabinet Office and various networks and organisations across the country.

There will be a range of activity aimed at increasing understanding of how to take part in decision making, both in your local community and nationally.

If you would like to organise an event or activity for National Democracy Week, please email nationaldemocracyweek@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.

