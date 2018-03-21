Press release
National Democracy Week Awards announced to mark suffrage centenary
The government announces the first-ever National Democracy Week Awards, which will take place as part of the inaugural National Democracy Week (2-8 July).
The Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith, announced the awards in Parliament today, which will recognise national leaders in the area of democratic engagement.
National nominations will be divided into four categories:
- Young Advocate of the Year Award
- Diversity Champion of the Year Award
- Changemaker of the Year Award
- Collaboration of the Year Award
The Awards, held in the 100th year of the first women getting the right to vote, will highlight the work of national leaders in democratic engagement. Anyone may nominate any individual, organisation or group and nominations close on 27 May 2018.
Activities will be held over National Democracy Week and from today, organisations and members of the public will be able to upload their events to the website.
Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP, said:
The Democracy Awards will recognise outstanding achievements in democratic engagement and the Suffrage Centenary is a great opportunity to highlight the work so many people are doing in this area, often without reward.
I encourage you all to nominate someone who you believe deserves to be recognised for their work in championing or improving society’s relationship with democracy. I am looking forward to celebrating all of the people who are going above and beyond to promote one of our most cherished assets.
Chief Executive of YMCA England & Wales, Denise Hatton said:
Young people have a huge role to play in democracy and it is important that we get them involved as early as possible.
By being involved in events taking place across National Democracy Week, young people can get a taste of the democratic process which will give them the understanding they need to actively participate in society and engage in their local communities.
There are many young people across the country already in leadership roles, engaging and changing the world around them. National Democracy Week will bring together organisations who work all year round to support young people with civic engagement and will act as a focal point for other young people to get involved.
YMCA are proud to be supporting this week and will be running activities across the country, enabling young people to shape their communities and partake in society.