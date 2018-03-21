National Democracy Week Awards announced to mark suffrage centenary

The Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith, announced the awards in Parliament today, which will recognise national leaders in the area of democratic engagement.

National nominations will be divided into four categories:

Young Advocate of the Year Award

Diversity Champion of the Year Award

Changemaker of the Year Award

Collaboration of the Year Award

The Awards, held in the 100th year of the first women getting the right to vote, will highlight the work of national leaders in democratic engagement. Anyone may nominate any individual, organisation or group and nominations close on 27 May 2018.

Activities will be held over National Democracy Week and from today, organisations and members of the public will be able to upload their events to the website.

Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP, said:

The Democracy Awards will recognise outstanding achievements in democratic engagement and the Suffrage Centenary is a great opportunity to highlight the work so many people are doing in this area, often without reward. I encourage you all to nominate someone who you believe deserves to be recognised for their work in championing or improving society’s relationship with democracy. I am looking forward to celebrating all of the people who are going above and beyond to promote one of our most cherished assets.

Chief Executive of YMCA England & Wales, Denise Hatton said: