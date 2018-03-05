National Apprenticeship Week 2018 - as it happens

The 11th National Apprenticeship Week (#NAW2018) will bring together employers and apprentices from across England to showcase the success of apprenticeships whilst encouraging even more people to choose apprenticeships as a pathway to a great career.

Monday, 5 March

National Apprenticeship Week 2018 commenced with an event at the BBC and the announcement of a new ground-breaking apprenticeship programme.

With speakers including Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds MP, Claire Paul, the BBC’s Director of Leadership Development and New Talent, Sue Husband, Director of the National Apprenticeship and hosted by BBC Home Affairs Editor Mark Easton, the event showcased why apprenticeships work and people should choose an apprenticeship as a pathway to a great career.

Apprentices addressing the audience included Rachel Coburn and Jonathan Chappell-Seetayah, both from the BBC; Katherine Sweeting, Andrew Fuller, Prem Lama, Roseanne Mills and Martina Tredgett from the RAF; Jamala Osman from Barclays; and Caitlin Stuart from Troup Bywater + Anders.

Apprenticeship & Skills Minister Anne Milton shared breakfast this morning with apprentices from Kelloggs, based in Manchester. The visit gave the Minister an insight into the apprenticeship programme delivered by Kelloggs. The Minister then visited St Ambrose RC High School where she attended a 10K Talk before chairing a roundtable with young people to discuss their views and their perceptions of apprenticeships.

Apprenticeship and Skills Minister Anne Milton sharing breakfast with apprentices from Kelloggs

Northern Saints Church of England Primary School in Sunderland gave the thumbs up to a shop floor visit at Unipres UK - on day one of National Apprenticeship Week. These potential future apprentices received a tour of the shop floor from apprentices, before witnessing fanuc robots in action too.

Our hastag #NAW2018 and National Apprenticeship Week were both trending on Twitter throughout launch day.

Get involved

Full details of the events happening across England can be found on the events map.

Events and activities for the week will be shared on Twitter and LinkedIn over the week, and event images will also be made available on Flickr.