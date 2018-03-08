Apprenticeships work for women

The event, taking place on the penultimate day of National Apprenticeship Week 2018, saw high profile names in business, politics and society address an audience of teachers, apprentices and female business leaders at the National Gallery, London, whilst leading art historian introduced some of the artwork created by women and on show in the Gallery’s collection.

The event included speeches and presentations from inspirational leaders - including Anne Milton, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, Sue Husband, Director of the National Apprenticeship Service, Ann Francke, Chief Executive of the Chartered Management Institute and Charlotte Hughes from GlaxoSmithKline and National Apprenticeship Awards 2017 Higher and Degree Apprentice of the Year award winner.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton said:

International Women’s Day is a brilliant time to talk about why more women are choosing an apprenticeship and in subjects that used to be seen as “for men”.

I want lots more women seeing apprenticeships in science, technology, engineering and maths as a real and achievable choice. Our Year of Engineering campaign is highlighting the amazing opportunities these fascinating subjects can give, so my message is sign up today!

‘Apprenticeships Work’ has been the theme of the 11th National Apprenticeship Week. During the week employers and apprentices from across England have come together to celebrate the success of apprenticeships whilst encouraging even more people to choose apprenticeships as a pathway to a great career.

Sue Husband, director, National Apprenticeship Service added:

National Apprenticeship Week 2018 is a week-long celebration of apprenticeships and the impact they have on individuals, employers, local communities and the wider economy. It is great that today’s event coincides with International Women’s Day and allows us the opportunity to celebrate how apprenticeships can lead to brilliant career opportunities for women.

The audience here today is made up of strong, successful women who were or are apprentices, who recruit apprentices, or who support the apprenticeship movement and want to see more women succeed through an apprenticeship.

I am delighted to address and welcome this audience and special thanks go to teachers from the Apprenticeship Champions Network who are at this event in recognition of the work they do to encourage young women into well great apprenticeships.

Charlotte Hughes, an associate scientist for drug manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has worked and studied as an apprentice since September 2015. She won the National Apprenticeship Awards Higher and Degree Apprentice of the Year award for 2017 and addressed today’s audience. Charlotte said:

Entering a full-time job with a degree and work experience combined has been great for my career. I have had opportunity to learn from scientists, progress through my apprenticeship and speak at a big STEM-based careers events to more than 100 people, promoting the benefits of science careers and apprenticeships.

Being invited to speak at this amazing event today has shown me how successful my journey has been so far. There are so many great opportunities for women in all sectors, and particularly for me, in science. I am proud of my apprenticeship and how it has worked for me. I hope others will be inspired by my story.

The event today closed with calls for the audience to continue to press the case for more to be done on gender inequality in the workplace.

You can find images from the event on the National Apprenticeships Service Flickr page.