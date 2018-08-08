National Apprenticeship Awards 2018 regional finalists announced

Now in their 15th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards showcase the diverse and growing range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships, whilst celebrating outstanding apprentices, employers and individuals who go above and beyond to champion apprenticeships across England.

The awards were open to apprentices, individuals who promote apprenticeships and employers of all sizes from all sectors. The refreshed array of categories for 2018 has given additional opportunities for entrants to demonstrate the impact apprenticeships has made to individual’s lives and their workplaces. Those shortlisted are apprenticeship exemplars, highlighting best practice across recruitment excellence, high quality training practices, diversity and career progression.

We have announced regional finalists in the following employer categories:

The BAE Systems Award for SME Employer of the Year (for organisations with 1 to 249 employees)

The Royal Navy Award for Large Employer of the Year (for organisations with 250 to 4,999 employees)

Macro Employer of the Year (for organisations with 5,000+ employees)

We are recognising apprentices for their exceptional contribution to their workplace and have announced regional finalists in the following apprentice categories:

The British Army Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

The Rolls Royce Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year

The Nuclear Decommissioning Site Licence Companies Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Finalists in the Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion of the Year, recognising individuals who go ‘above and beyond’ to champion apprenticeships, have also been announced today, alongside finalists in the three new categories introduced for 2018:

The PeoplePlus Award for Recruitment Excellence: the winner will be selected from the Employer of the Year award entries

The Lloyds Banking Group Award for the Rising Star: awarded to apprentices who have made impressive progress in their career to date and who show the potential, through their apprenticeship, to make it to the very top of their chosen profession

We will be asking members of the public to vote on the overall winner for the Lloyds Banking Group Award for the Rising Star category.

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships Group, ESFA said:

The National Apprenticeship Awards recognise excellence in businesses that grow their own talent with apprenticeships, and apprentices who have made, and keep making, a significant contribution to their workplaces and these awards enable both employers and individuals to showcase how apprenticeships have made a real difference to their organisation and career.

I am thrilled that so many outstanding applications were made – eclipsing the phenomenal number of entries we’ve had in the past. Judges have had a difficult time selecting the finalists as the applications were outstanding; highlighting perfectly the many benefits apprenticeships bring to the lives of individuals and to our employers.

I thank everyone for entering; thank judges for their time volunteering to assist with the process and I wish all finalists the very best of luck at the regional ceremony.

National Apprenticeship Awards 2018 – regional employer of the year finalists ( PDF , 338KB, 2 pages)

National Apprenticeship Awards 2018 - regional apprentice, rising star and apprenticeship champion of the year finalists ( PDF , 369KB, 4 pages)

For more information on the National Apprenticeship Awards 2018 visit: https://appawards.co.uk/.