Nation unites to celebrate Armed Forces Day as Southport selected for 2027 national event

Tens of thousands gather across the country to honour serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets and their families

Defence Secretary joins celebrations in Aldershot

Southport announced as location for 2027 Armed Forces Day national event

Photos available from Defence Imagery now, updated throughout today

Tens of thousands of people have come together in Aldershot today and across the country to mark Armed Forces Day, the annual national moment to give gratitude to the people who serve and have served in the UK’s Armed Forces.

More than 230 Armed Forces Day events took place across the country, as communities from every part of the UK marked the occasion. This included celebrations in Aldershot – the historic home of the British Army – which were attended by the Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP.

The event saw a spectacular parade of Armed Forces personnel and military bands from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force. A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft joined a Dakota from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in a flypast over the celebrations.

Three military parachute display teams – the British Army Red Devils, the Royal Air Force Falcons and the Royal Navy Raiders – dropped into the main arena.

While in Aldershot, the Defence Secretary announced that the 2027 Armed Forces Day national event will take place in Southport, Merseyside. He also celebrated the Armed Forces’ powerful role in creating opportunity for young people form every background.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

Armed Forces Day is an extraordinary opportunity for our nation to come together to thank the people who keep this country safe, and all those who support them. It’s an honour to join the celebrations in Aldershot alongside thousands of people to pay tribute to the exceptional courage and dedication of all our personnel. Southport already hosts the largest Armed Forces event in their region, and as community that knows about resilience and coming together, it is fitting that they will host the 2027 national day. I congratulate all those involved in the successful bid.

Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton said:

Armed Forces Day is about more than a parade or a flypast – it’s about the bond between those who serve and the society they protect. In Aldershot today that bond was on full display, and I’m proud of every service person who took part. Maintaining that connection is essential to our strength as a force. Southport has a strong Armed Forces presence and proud tradition of support, and I look forward to seeing it host a fitting national celebration next year.

Mayor of Sefton, Cllr Jennifer Corcoran said:

Sefton has a proud and longstanding connection with our Armed Forces, and it is a tremendous honour for Southport to host the national Armed Forces Day next year. This announcement recognises the dedication and sacrifice of our service personnel, veterans and their families and also the strong sense of community we have here in Southport. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the country to celebrate, reflect and show our collective support for those who serve.

Councillor Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, added:

We are incredibly proud that Southport has been chosen to host Armed Forces Day 2027. This is a fantastic opportunity to shine a national spotlight on our borough, while paying tribute to the bravery and commitment of our Armed Forces community. Across Sefton, we recognise the invaluable contribution made by serving personnel, veterans and their families, and we are committed to ensuring they feel supported and valued. We look forward to working with partners to deliver a memorable and fitting event that brings residents and visitors together in celebration and gratitude.

The town of Southport will welcome Armed Forces families, veterans, cadets and supporters from across the northwest when it hosts the 2027 Armed Forces Day national event, supported by Sefton Council and the Southport Armed Forces Community Hub.

Their winning bid emphasised that their Armed Forces Day celebrations will be “a national statement of service, resilience, unity and renewal.”

Armed Forces Day aims to strengthen the connection between the military and the communities they serve, demonstrating how everyone has a part to play in keeping the nation safe.

Southport has considerable experience planning major events for tens of thousands of visitors thanks to the annual Southport Airshow and British Musical Fireworks Championship and already hosts the largest Armed Forces Day community event in northwest England.

The Ministry of Defence invites bids to host the national event from communities across the UK and selects a winner based on the strength of their bid and the impact the proposed event could make on the Armed Forces community.

The winning hosts receive £50,000 of event funding from the Ministry of Defence, access to military assets such as flypasts, equipment and bands, and planning and communications support.

Major Nick McEntee, Director of Southport Armed Forces Community Hub added:

We are absolutely delighted that Southport has been selected to host the National Armed Forces Day 2027 celebrations. This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the strength of the partnership between Southport’s Armed Forces Community Hub, the wider Armed Forces community in our town and Sefton Council. Together, we have a shared ambition to deliver an event that recognises and celebrates those who serve, those who have served, and the families and loved ones who support them. Southport already hosts one of the most respected Armed Forces Day events in the UK, and National Armed Forces Day 2027 gives us an even greater opportunity to showcase our incredible seaside town to a national audience while saying a huge thank you to our Armed Forces community. The hard work starts now, but our volunteers are ready to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in. We can’t wait to work together to bring this unforgettable event to Southport alongside Sefton Council.

Armed Forces Day is the culmination of Armed Forces Week, an annual opportunity for the nation to thank the Armed Forces community: serving personnel and reservists, veterans, cadets and their families and supporters.

As set out in the Strategic Defence Review, rebuilding the relationship between the Armed Forces and civilian society is central to a whole-of-society approach to defence.

Notes to editors