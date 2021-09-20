MPs gain insight into Defence Academy

From 15-17 September, 22 MPs and Peers attended the annual ‘Introduction to Defence’ course delivered as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (AFPS).

For three decades, the AFPS has educated cross-party parliamentarians in military matters, giving them insight that they might not otherwise have and enabling more informed defence debates in their respective Houses. This comprehensive two-day residential event combines expert speakers with practical, hands-on demonstrations, to increase attendees’ awareness of what defence delivers for the UK.

Defence policy, capability and acquisition, crisis response and strategic engagement were on the agenda across the two days. This year’s cohort attended a series of lectures delivered by senior representatives of the MOD, UK Strategic Command, the Defence Academy’s academic partner King’s College London, and each of the single services.

The programme also included a visit to the Defence College for Military Capability Integration (DCMCI), part of the Defence Academy, where students were taken through a series of demonstrations by subject matter experts in cyber, simulation, and air and space. DCMCI delivers multi-domain education and training to maintain strategic advantage, reflecting the government’s intent to further integrate science and technology as key elements of national security and international policy.

Parliamentarians enrolled on the AFPS can select a single service with which to continue their learning, and wear service uniform to help reinforce this connection. On completion of this introductory course, the MPs and Peers will embark on single service courses delivered by the Army, Royal Navy and RAF, as well as Strategic Command, over the coming year, to further enhance their understanding.

Major General Andrew Roe, Chief Executive and Commandant of the Defence Academy, said: