Policy paper

Defence Support Operating Concept

The Support Operating Concept describes the ambition for how the support function is likely to develop in the coming decade.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Strategic Command
Published
27 April 2022

Documents

Support Operating Concept

PDF, 851 KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Support Operating Concept (accessible version)

HTML

Details

The Defence Support Operating Concept sets out the conceptual framework to support the future of the Support Function for Defence.

Developed to support the aims of the Integrated Operating Concept, this paper outlines a series of options and longer term aspirations which will help to inform future decision making. It is designed to be read in conjunction with the Defence Support Strategy, and the Defence Logistics & Support Direction.

Published 27 April 2022