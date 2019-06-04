More than a third of the capital’s boroughs attend workshop on housing for Veterans

Thirteen local authorities were represented at a housing policy for Veterans workshop held at the RAF Club in London on Monday, June 3.

Delegates discussed homelessness and Veterans; the allocation of social housing to Veterans and working with others to achieve a coherent approach.

London VAPC chairman Lynn Verity said she was delighted with the commitment shown:

We hope the workshop will lead to a coalition of the willing. Housing is an incredibly complex and emotive subject; put it together with a special group like Veterans and it can become even more so. But after today we think it’s possible agreement may emerge on, for example, what is best practice; something that could be of real use not just in London but also in other parts of the UK.

The event, organised by London VAPC , included as stakeholders the University of Kent Law School, the Royal British Legion and Renewing the Covenant in the Capital.

In addition to the boroughs, GLA members, major military charities and organisations involved in the welfare of ex-servicemen and women, including Veterans UK and the MOD, also attended.

Contributions from the delegates will now be analysed by the University of Kent, who will formulate a research programme. The aim is to work with local authorities and interested groups to produce practical outcomes.

London VAPC would like to thank the following local authorities for attending: Bromley, Camden, Greenwich, Hammersmith and Fulham, Harrow, Haringey, Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Newham, Richmond, Southwark, Wandsworth and Westminster.

In addition, we appreciate the contributions made by Len Duvall, Gareth Bacon and Deborah Halling from the GLA , charities Blesma, COBSEO, Stoll and Veteran’s Aid and the RAF .

We’re extremely grateful to the Royal British Legion and Tesco for financial support and the RAF Club for hosting the event.