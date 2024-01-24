More support for service leavers transitioning to civilian life

Number of professional training courses for soon-to-be veterans more than doubled.

New Career Transition Partnership (CTP) with Reed in Partnership will continue the award-winning work supporting service leavers.

Training in areas ranging from transport to cyber security will give service leavers the best opportunity of finding employment.

Under the contract the number of courses for service leavers will be doubled, and they will have the opportunity to learn new skills in areas such as cyber security.

The Career Transition Partnership has supported those leaving the Armed Forces for over 25 years, as they transition from the military into civilian life.

With approximately 15,000 service leavers benefitting from these services annually and 87% of those using the system gaining employment, the partnership will improve the advice on offer for service leavers around the country. Services, which will be a combination of face to face, online and instructor led, will also be tailored to those living in devolved nations. Courses will be geared towards future careers in areas like engineering, cyber security, healthcare and renewable energy.

Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt. Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP said:

It is vital that service leavers are given the correct tools to have the best possible start in their new lives. From career counselling to vocational training, this new partnership will give individuals the confidence and skills to find employment and increase their opportunities. I am thrilled to announce this new partnership, which will continue the award-winning work to support Armed Forces personnel and their families as they transition to civilian life. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible opportunities for those who have bravely served our country.

All service leavers will benefit from enhanced transition support from specialist advisors and careers consultants under the new contract, to meet their chosen outcomes which typically range from seeking civilian employment, re-entering Higher/Further Education or retirement.

The transition from the current contract with Right Management Ltd to Reed in Partnership will be complete in October 2024, starting with a phased approach to ensure that the services offered to current service leavers are not disrupted.

Over the previous 25 years the award-winning CTP has supported over 310,000 service leavers to transition into civilian life, the new partnership with Reed will build on the excellence of the current contract.

CEO and Chairman of Reed in Partnership, James Reed CBE said: