MOD to attend Who Do You Think You Are live 2017

Experts from DBS within the MOD are to attend the Who Do You Think You Are live event at the NEC, Birmingham, between the 6 and 8 April. The show, a spin off from the popular BBC1 TV series, “Who Do You Think You Are?”, attracts over 12,000 visitors during the 3 days as it focuses on genealogy. The stand, supported by TNT UK Ltd, will be staffed by a DBS team from the Medals and Records Offices and will offer.

Displays of medals and service records

Medals and records advice, including identification of medals, entitlements, applying for medals and how to find out more, what records the MOD holds and how to access them.

Live post 1921 service record search facility.

The MOD continues to hold all service records where the individual had a discharge date of post 1921, these total around 10 million records, with about 500,000 having seen service in World War 1. Using a sophisticated database that supports the MOD ’s main archive, an assisted search facility will in many cases enable confirmation of whether or not the MOD holds a record for an individual. This information can then be used to apply for the record using the forms on gov.uk. To assist the search some or all of the following information is required: surname, initials, date of birth and service number.

Interpretation of service records

If you already have a service record, but are unsure what it says or how to interpret it, then DBS experts will be on hand to assist you.

John Reynolds from the MOD ’s record office; a keen army historian and serving reserves officer, John has conducted battlefield tours across the world

Stuart Hadaway from the air historical branch; Stuart has previously worked at the RAF Museum, Hendon, and is the author of military books, including "Missing believed killed: casualty policy and the missing research and enquiry service 1939 – 1952"

Sue Pass and Clive Clarke from TNT's navy search service; Sue and Clive have a combined 17 years of experience working in the TNT's navy search service, responding to more than 6000 enquiries a year

Issue of veterans badges

If you are ex-forces and haven’t yet got a veterans badge, then you can ask for one on the stand. Following confirmation of a service record identification and a check of the veterans badge database, the veterans badge will be issued. The following information will be required, surname, initials, date of birth and service number.