MOD statement following death of soldier in Iraq
We are sad to report the death of a soldier following an incident in Iraq today.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said:
It is with regret that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.
The death occurred in Taji, Iraq following an incident that is currently under investigation, but we can confirm that it was not as a result of enemy activity.
The family has been informed and has requested a period of grace before the name is released.