MOD signs infrastructure contracts at RAF Waddington – the new home of the Red Arrows

These contracts, signed with construction company Galliford Try, also include work to build or refurbish facilities at three other RAF stations. The Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team (RAFAT), better known as the Red Arrows, moved to RAF Waddington in October last year. New facilities are now required for the team and their distinctive red Hawk fast jets.

The project is part of the MOD’s wider Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio, which is investing £5.1bn in the infrastructure needed by our service people through construction activity, unit and personnel moves, and the release of sites that are no longer suited to the needs of our modern military.

Air Officer Airbases, Air Commodore Portlock welcomed senior leaders from DEO, Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and representatives from Galliford Try to RAF Waddington. They signed four contracts to deliver a project which spans RAF Leeming, RAF Saxton Wold, both RAF Boulmer sites and RAF Waddington.

Speaking at the signing, Air Commodore Portlock said:

This significant milestone marks an exciting transition into the much-awaited design and build phase of the project. Providing this essential infrastructure will enable the RAF to make best use of its estate, whilst also delivering our capabilities which are critical to defence.

Earlier this year, multiple contractors from the construction industry were awarded packages of work across the DEO Portfolio in a landmark move to speed up project delivery. The move will also provide a more collaborative way of working, and a consistent approach to sustainable building practices.

Director of Major Projects and Programmes for DIO, Charles Hoskins said:

Our first DEO project for Air Command under the new contracting mechanism is embarking on a journey to turn vision into reality. Today we sign the design and build contracts and look forward to collaborating with Galiford Try to deliver all capabilities within this project.

These contracts, which have enabled the disposal of RAF Scampton, will now see Galliford Try design and deliver the required infrastructure for Battlespace Management (BM) Force’s Deployable Air Surveillance and Control System (DASCAS), the Mobile Meteorological Unit (MMU) and the Red Arrows.

Jon Marston, Managing Director of Galliford Try Building East Midlands, said:

We are delighted to be signing these contracts and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the MOD to successfully deliver these projects for the RAF and defence.

The project team are set to deliver a combination of refurbishments, new build facilities and single living accommodation across the sites.

DEO Air Programme Manager, Frank Green said:

Today’s signing ceremony is the result of an exhaustive process that required hard work and a collaborative attitude from all. Moving forward, I am excited to be part of a truly collegiate venture, bringing key improvements to the supported RAF units.

RAFAT will benefit from refurbishment and the modernisation of existing infrastructure, including space for aircraft parking and runway access, as well as maintenance capabilities, a refurbished aircraft hangar and office space.

Plans also include new, modern Single Living Accommodation (SLA) to replace the existing life-expired accommodation as part of a wider scheme to replace SLA. The increase in facilities will see about 150 additional personnel operating from the site once complete.