MOD Permanent Secretary meets with Joint Expeditionary Force counterparts

MOD Permanent Secretary, David Williams, met with his 9 counterparts from the Joint Expeditionary Force ( JEF ) (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden) on 15 September 2021.

Together, they discussed the challenges of the last 12 months, as well as the successes that the JEF has achieved, in spite of the challenges of COVID-19. They discussed the key security challenges facing the JEF nations and exchanged views where they could further increase cooperation between the participant nations.

They reflected on achievements this year, they noted the first maritime security activity in the Baltic Sea lead by the Royal Navy, the JEF officially welcoming Iceland as their 10th member and deployment of the JEF headquarters to Sweden to participate in Exercise JOINT PROTECTOR.