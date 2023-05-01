MOD Gibraltar contributes to the HM The King’s Coronation

Service personnel from MOD Gibraltar have the honour of participating in the Coronation of HM King Charles III in London on Saturday 6 May 2023.

The ceremonial group, consisting of 14 Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) soldiers, will be led by Captain Alvarez.

They have rehearsed in the UK, alongside other members of the British military and our Commonwealth partners, so that they are fully prepared to take part in the procession.

The Colour Party of the The Royal Gibraltar Regiment undergo their final inspection before leaving to undertake Coronation ceremonial duties in the UK.

Colonel Matthew Moore, Commanding Officer of the RG, said:

We are deeply honoured to take part in this historic event. Soldiers from our forebear Regiment, the Gibraltar Defence Force, took part in the Coronation in 1953, and it therefore allows serving members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to carry on this time-honoured tradition. We will be representing not only the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and British Forces Gibraltar, but all of the people of Gibraltar. I am confident that our officers and soldiers will perform this duty with great pride and to the highest standards, both at the Coronation in London and the events here in Gibraltar.

Second Lieutenant Bailey said:

It’s a very proud moment, not only for myself but for the Regiment going from public duties last year, to the Coronation this year. This is a continuation of our hard work last year.

Private Griffin said:

It has been a massive privilege as this will be the first Coronation of my generation. It is a privilege to be selected by my Company to represent the Regiment in the UK.

Private Lockwood said:

Being part of HM The King’s Coronation, I’m very honoured and very excited to be part of it. For the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, it’s quite an honour to be with the other regiments in the UK, being part of something together.

The territory of Gibraltar itself will mark the Coronation of HM The King with a Royal Gun salute of 21 rounds, while street parties will take place to celebrate a special day in our history.