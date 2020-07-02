MOD delivers 10,000 items of critical medical equipment to NHS

More than 10,000 items of critical medical equipment have been despatched to the NHS frontline from the MOD’s Defence Fulfilment Centre in three months.

The huge distribution centre at Donnington in Shropshire is operated by the MOD’s procurement arm Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S).

DE&S’ Logistics Delivery Operating Centre, working closely with the MOD Delivery Partner, Team Leidos as well as the Department for Health and Social Care, NHS, Cabinet Office and PA Consultants reached the milestone on Tuesday, June 30.

The round the clock operation includes the delivery of ventilators, oxygen concentrators and humidifiers to where they are needed the most.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said:

I am proud of our dedicated logistics and delivery professionals who have made a significant contribution to the COVID 19 pandemic response. They have delivered a huge quantity of medical supplies right across the UK, ensuring our frontline NHS staff have the equipment they need to provide life-saving medical care. Their professionalism and enthusiasm maintained the flow of critical equipment ever since this national endeavour to support the UK Government’s response to COVID-19 started on March 30.

In total they have delivered 2,092 Bi Lateral Ventilators, 2,757 oxygen concentrators, 1,369 Mechanical Ventilators, 3,109 Syringe Drivers and 690 Volumetric Pumps across all of the UK, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey covering an estimated 57,000 miles in the process.

Roger West, Director Logistics Delivery at DE&S, said:

This continues to be an extraordinary effort by a team that has had to provide critical equipment to the NHS while also supporting Front Line Commands and defence operations taking place around the globe. This committed team is incredibly professional and realise that they play a key role in not just supporting the MOD but also the entire country in a time of need.

Sir Simon Bollom, DE&S CEO, added:

This has been a fantastic effort by DE&S and our logistics partners and has helped provide critical front-line support to our NHS as well as supporting the UK Government during this national emergency. We take great pride in the assistance that our people have been able to provide to support the NHS and wider social care need in the response to Covid-19.

DE&S has 11,500 staff, most of whom work at their headquarters in Bristol. Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) equips and supports the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force with a vast range of items, from jets and warships through to armoured vehicles and field kitchens.