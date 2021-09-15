News story

Ministerial appointments: September 2021

Latest updates as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes government appointments.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published
15 September 2021

This news story will be updated as details are announced.

Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union

  • Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP

HM Treasury

  • Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
  • Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Simon Clarke MP

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

  • Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP
  • Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP
  • Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, jointly with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Minister for Equalities) – Kemi Badenoch MP

Home Office

  • Secretary of State for the Home Department – Rt Hon Priti Patel MP
  • Minister of State – Kit Malthouse MP (jointly with the Ministry of Justice)

Cabinet Office

  • Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon Stephen Barclay MP
  • Minister of State – The Rt Hon Lord Frost CMG
  • COP26 President – Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP
  • Minister without Portfolio – Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP
  • Minister of State – Nigel Adams MP

Ministry of Justice

  • Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice – Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP
  • Minister of State – Kit Malthouse MP (jointly with the Home Office)

Ministry of Defence

  • Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP

Department for International Trade

  • Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP

Department of Health and Social Care

  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – The Rt Hon Sajid Javid

Department for Work and Pensions

  • Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

  • Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP
  • Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Hands MP

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

  • Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP
  • Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, jointly with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Minister for Equalities) – Kemi Badenoch MP

Department for Education

  • Secretary of State for Education – Nadhim Zahawi MP
  • Minister of State – Michelle Donelan MP

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

  • Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Nadine Dorries MP
  • Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Julia Lopez MP

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

  • Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon George Eustice MP
  • Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Victoria Prentis MP

Department for Transport

  • Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP

Northern Ireland Office

  • Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP

Scotland Office

  • Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon Alister Jack MP

Wales Office

  • Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Simon Hart MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Lords

  • Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons

  • Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP

Whips – House of Commons

  • Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP

Law Officers

  • Attorney General – Rt Hon Suella Braverman MP

The following have left the government:

  • Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP – previously Secretary of State for Education
  • Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP – previously Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
  • Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP – previously Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
Published 15 September 2021