Ministerial appointments: September 2021
Latest updates as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes government appointments.
This news story will be updated as details are announced.
Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
- Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
HM Treasury
- Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
- Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Simon Clarke MP
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP
- Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP
- Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, jointly with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Minister for Equalities) – Kemi Badenoch MP
Home Office
- Secretary of State for the Home Department – Rt Hon Priti Patel MP
- Minister of State – Kit Malthouse MP (jointly with the Ministry of Justice)
Cabinet Office
- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon Stephen Barclay MP
- Minister of State – The Rt Hon Lord Frost CMG
- COP26 President – Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP
- Minister without Portfolio – Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP
- Minister of State – Nigel Adams MP
Ministry of Justice
- Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice – Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP
- Minister of State – Kit Malthouse MP (jointly with the Home Office)
Ministry of Defence
- Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
Department for International Trade
- Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP
Department of Health and Social Care
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – The Rt Hon Sajid Javid
Department for Work and Pensions
- Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP
- Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Hands MP
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP
- Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, jointly with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Minister for Equalities) – Kemi Badenoch MP
Department for Education
- Secretary of State for Education – Nadhim Zahawi MP
- Minister of State – Michelle Donelan MP
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Nadine Dorries MP
- Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Julia Lopez MP
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon George Eustice MP
- Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Victoria Prentis MP
Department for Transport
- Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP
Northern Ireland Office
- Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP
Scotland Office
- Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon Alister Jack MP
Wales Office
- Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Simon Hart MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
- Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
- Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP
Whips – House of Commons
- Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP
Law Officers
- Attorney General – Rt Hon Suella Braverman MP
The following have left the government:
- Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP – previously Secretary of State for Education
- Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP – previously Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP – previously Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
Published 15 September 2021