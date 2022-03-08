Ministerial appointments: 8 March 2022

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Richard Harrington as a Minister of State (Minister for Refugees) jointly in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office.

Her Majesty has also been pleased to signify Her intention of conferring a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Richard Harrington.

The Prime Minister would like to thank Victoria Atkins MP for her work as Minister for Afghan Resettlement. She remains as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice.