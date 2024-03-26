Ministerial Appointments: 26 March 2024
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
Following the departure from Government of the Rt Hon James Heappey MP and the Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP, The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Nus Ghani MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Europe) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office;
- Leo Docherty MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for the Armed Forces) in the Ministry of Defence;
- Kevin Hollinrake MP to be a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade;
- Luke Hall MP to be a Minister of State in the Department for Education;
- Alan Mak MP to be a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office.
Published 26 March 2024