Ministerial appointments: 2 March 2021

The Queen has been pleased to approve the following ministerial appointments following Royal Assent of the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Act 2021.

Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP to be designated as a Minister on Leave (Attorney General)

Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP to be Attorney General

Lucy Frazer QC MP to be Solicitor General

The Queen has also been pleased to approve that Lucy Frazer be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.

The Prime Minister gives the Attorney General his very best wishes for her maternity leave and looks forward to welcoming her back in the autumn.