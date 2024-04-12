Ministerial Appointments: 12 April 2024
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
- Justin Tomlinson MP to be a Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero;
- Mims Davies MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work) in the Department for Work and Pensions.
The Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP has also been given the honorific title of Deputy Foreign Secretary.
