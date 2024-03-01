Ministerial Appointments: 1 March 2024
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments under the provisions in the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Act 2021:
- Baroness Penn as a Minister on Leave (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State);
- Baroness Swinburne as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The Prime Minister gives his very best wishes to Baroness Penn for her maternity leave.
In addition, His Majesty has been pleased to approve the appointment of Lord Offord of Garvel as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State solely in the Department for Business and Trade.