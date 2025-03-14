Minister visits MHRA to see cutting-edge science protecting patients and supporting the NHS

Health Minister Karin Smyth MP this week visited the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to see first-hand how its scientists ensure NHS patients receive the latest medical innovations safely and in the shortest time possible.

As part of British Science Week and NHS Healthcare Science Week, the visit highlighted the MHRA’s role in driving life sciences innovation - helping UK patients benefit from cutting-edge technologies, from mRNA vaccines to advanced cancer diagnostics.

During the visit, Minister Smyth met with MHRA scientists and regulatory experts to hear how their work is helping the NHS move towards earlier diagnosis and prevention. This includes making sure the annual flu vaccine is as effective as possible, setting safety standards for genomic cancer testing, and enabling rapid access to new treatments.

The Minister toured MHRA biologics laboratories, where scientists rigorously test biological medicines, including vaccines, to ensure they are effective and acceptably safe for patients. She also heard how the MHRA works with industry and healthcare partners to keep vital medicines available, so patients can access the treatments they need without delay.

The MHRA’s expertise has global impact, with its scientific and regulatory leadership helping to shape international standards and ensure that innovations benefit patients worldwide.

Health Minister Karin Smyth MP said:

“The MHRA’s scientists are making a real difference by ensuring NHS patients can benefit from the latest medical advances safely and quickly. From speeding up access to life-saving vaccines to setting high safety standards for new cancer tests, their work is helping the NHS focus on earlier diagnosis and prevention. It was fantastic to see first-hand how their expertise is driving innovation, protecting patients, and strengthening our healthcare system.

“British Science Week is a great time to celebrate their achievements and the UK’s world-leading expertise in medical innovation.”

June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

“The MHRA plays a vital role in making the UK a science superpower, working closely with the NHS and life sciences sector to bring innovations to patients faster while maintaining public trust in their safety.

“We were delighted to welcome Minister Smyth and showcase how our expertise makes sure that scientific breakthroughs translate into real benefits for patients. Our work ensures the NHS can access cutting-edge medicines while upholding the highest safety standards.”

Professor Anthony Harnden, MHRA Chair, said:

“Science and regulation go hand in hand in improving patient care and patient safety. Today’s visit was a great opportunity to highlight how the MHRA’s work supports the NHS and the people it serves.

“It’s important to recognise the scientists working behind the scenes to protect patients and support NHS staff. Their expertise gives healthcare professionals confidence that the treatments they use work and are acceptably safe.”

Notes to editors