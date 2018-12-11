Minister praises work of organisations helping veterans into new careers

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood has praised businesses and charities that support service leavers taking the next step in their career, following an event hosted by Deloitte UK.

Yesterday’s Officers’ Association Careers Forum provided the chance for personnel preparing to leave the military to hear more about the career opportunities open to them.

Ex-forces personnel who have successfully transitioned into the civilian workplace also attended to share advice and guidance, as well as employers and recruiters from a breadth of industries. Guests were encouraged to take part in breakout sessions on sectors such as financial services, cyber, construction and consultancy.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

I want to make sure our people have access to the opportunities they deserve, and I pay tribute to the organisations who do so much to support our service leavers as they begin the next chapter of their working lives. Our armed forces offer a vast range of transferrable skills, and I urge all businesses to tap into this exceptional pool of talent.

Through the Career Transition Partnership (CTP), the MOD supports service leavers with one-to-one career guidance, vocational training, events, networking and employment opportunities for up to two years before they leave the armed forces. The Officers’ Association (OA) can provide additional one to one career support, advice and job opportunities.

CEO of the Officers’ Association Lee Holloway said:

All service leavers have skills and abilities much sought after by British businesses. Whilst employers recognise this, the OA will continue to champion the value and benefit of this military experience so that veterans are able to capitalise on their time in the Armed Forces.

93% of service leavers transitioning through the CTP who are seeking employment are in new roles within six months, and the recent Veterans Work: Moving On report, produced by Deloitte, the Officers’ Association and Forces in Mind Trust (FiMT), has shown that veteran employment rates at 81% are far higher than the national average of 75.5%. The report looked at priorities for service leavers as they transition and their experiences of finding a job.

Partner at Deloitte and Chair of the Veterans Work Consortium Chris Recchia said:

Our recent study found veterans are highly employable due to the hard work, determination, flexibility in where they work and critically, a willingness to try a whole new career.

Deloitte was one of the first businesses to sign the Armed Forces Covenant – a pledge to ensure that the military community is treated fairly, and not disadvantaged by their service.

As part of their commitment to the armed forces, Deloitte has an active military network, which provides mentoring services, and regularly hosts Military Insight Days, where service leavers learn how to tailor their skills and experience to the civilian workplace.

The CTP provides a single point for all career support provided by businesses and charities, who enjoy a successful partnership where they can advertise workshops, insight days, employer engagement events and career opportunities.