Minister hears from construction workers on immigration system

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes yesterday (Thursday 30 May) met with construction workers in Liverpool to discuss plans for the new skills-based immigration system, which be introduced from 2021.

The minister met with international workers during a visit to a Willmott Dixon construction site, where she heard first-hand experiences of working in the UK and using the immigration system.

She also visited the Business Growth Hub in Manchester, where she met with small business owners to consult on the government’s plans for the future immigration system.

The visits are part of a year-long engagement programme across the UK to listen to the views of businesses and communities with over 80 events held nationally so far.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said:

Our new skills-based immigration system will be built around skills and what people can contribute, rather than where they come from. Speaking directly with businesses and communities about these plans is vital because its important they work for the whole country, including cities like Manchester and Liverpool. Our plans will allow us to attract the talented workers we need for our economy to prosper but also deliver on the referendum result and end free movement. The government’s proposals will scrap the annual cap on the number of visas issued for skilled workers, thereby removing barriers for businesses who need overseas talent.

They will also abolish the resident labour market test for high-skilled workers and widen the skills threshold to include people with qualifications equivalent of a levels.

The new immigration and borders system will be implemented in a phased approach from 2021 and full details are available in the government’s White Paper.