Minister gives Brexit update to the Channel Islands and Isle of Man

The meeting was the fifth quarterly meeting between the Minister and the Chief Ministers of the Crown Dependencies as part of an extensive engagement programme on the UK’s exit from the EU. The main themes from the latest inter-ministerial meeting are captured in a joint statement published today.

The Minister updated the group on the progress being made in the negotiations ahead of the March European Council, reiterating the Government’s commitment to reaching agreement on the terms of the implementation period by then. He also reiterated the vision set out by the Prime Minister in her speech to deliver for the whole of our United Kingdom and our wider family.

The joint-statement agreed by all present read:

We welcome progress made in negotiations so far, both reaching the December agreement and in the Commission’s specific reference to the Channel Islands and Isle of Man in the publication of their draft Withdrawal Agreement on 28 February. The regular engagement between the governments of the Crown Dependencies and the UK has been constructive and demonstrates our joint commitment to the strengthening of our historic relationship. We look forward to continuing to engage closely together as the negotiations continue and remain committed to ensuring a deal which works both for the UK and for the extended British family.

The Crown Dependencies were represented by the Chief Minister of Jersey, Senator Ian Gorst, the Chief Minister to the Bailiwick of Guernsey, Deputy Gavin St Pier, and the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Howard Quayle MHK.

On the UK side, in addition to Minister Walker, the meeting was joined by senior officials from across Whitehall whom have been leading policy level engagement with the Crown Dependencies through a series of technical roundtables dedicated to specific Exit concerns.