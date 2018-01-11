Press release

Minister for the Middle East statement on settlement plans across the West Bank

Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt condemns the advancement of plans by the Israeli Authorities (10 January) for 1,122 settlement units across the West Bank.

Published 11 January 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP
placeholder

Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt said:

The UK strongly condemns the advancement by the Israeli authorities of plans and tenders for settlement units across the West Bank. We call on Israel to reconsider these proposals. Settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the physical viability of the two-state solution.

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 11 January 2018