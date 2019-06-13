Minister for the Cabinet Office appoints two new Members of the Boundary Commission for England

The Rt Hon David Lidington MP, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, has approved the appointment of Colin Byrne and Sarah Hamilton as Members of the Boundary Commission for England, both with effect from 1 July 2019 for a period of five years.

Colin Byrne worked for over 30 years in the Civil Service in a number of roles. These included Divisional Manager, Health and Safety Executive; Director, Town and Country Planning, Department of Communities and Local Government; and Director, Government Office for the South East. He was the Lead Assistant Commissioner for the South East of England in the 2018 Boundary Review. He was a Governor of the Guildford College Group for eight years and is currently a Trustee of Citizens Advice Guildford and a local specialist housing association.

Sarah Hamilton qualified as a solicitor in 1995 and practised as a professional legal advisor for over 20 years. Following her retirement as a solicitor in 2016, she was the Lead Assistant Commissioner for the East of England in the 2018 Boundary Review. Sarah Hamilton is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust. She also acts as Deputy Chair of the General Pharmaceutical Council’s Fitness to Practise Committee, and Chair of the Fitness to Practise Committee, Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service.