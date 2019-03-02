Minister for Middle East welcomes report by OPCW confirming reasonable grounds to conclude the use of chemical weapons in Douma attack

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has published a report confirming that there are reasonable grounds to conclude that a toxic chemical was used as a weapon in Douma on 7 April 2018.

The Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP, Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office welcomed the report, stating:

The UK welcomes the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) report published today (1 March) confirming that there are reasonable grounds to conclude that a toxic chemical, likely chlorine, was used as a weapon in Douma on 7 April 2018. We remember the many victims of that attack and their families today and remain committed to seeking the justice they deserve.

This is the latest in a long line of instances where the OPCW has confirmed that chemical weapons have been used in Syria. We welcome further investigations by the newly-mandated OPCW team, who will now work to attribute responsibility to the perpetrators of these hideous attacks.

The UK once again calls on the regime to engage meaningfully with the OPCW to fully declare and destroy all aspects of its past and current chemical weapons programme. The use of chemical weapons cannot be allowed to become normal - either in Syria, on UK streets or elsewhere. We call on the regime’s backers to use their influence to ensure the regime never uses chemical weapons again.

The UK remains committed to working with fellow members of the Chemical Weapons Convention to strengthen implementation of the Convention, and to challenge any efforts to undermine the ban on these vile weapons.