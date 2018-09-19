Minister for Europe visits Serbia

In Belgrade, the Minister has today met with Prime Minister Brnabic and Foreign Minister Dacic to discuss bilateral relations and regional security, and with Serbia’s Minister for European Integration Joksimovic to express the importance of reform and UK’s support to Serbia’s EU path.

Sir Alan has also had the opportunity to meet leading figures in the non-governmental sector, and to showcase the British Council’s flagship project on digital education and creative programming for school children in the region.

Ahead of the visit, Sir Alan said:

I am pleased to visit Serbia for the second time, almost three months after the Western Balkans Summit in London. The UK and Serbia have a historic and dynamic relationship reaching back over 180 years and I look forward to strengthening that relationship further. The UK supports Serbia’s path towards the European Union and we continue to support them in the implementation of necessary reforms which will increase Serbia’s stability and prosperity and improve the lives of its citizens. The commitment of the Serbian Government to normalising relations with Pristina is welcomed. We stand ready to offer support in reaching a sustainable deal that enhances stability in the region.

Further information