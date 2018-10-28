Minister for Europe visits Istanbul for Turkish Republic Day

The UK’s Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan, will join other world leaders in Istanbul to mark Turkish Republic Day.

The most important day in the year for Turkey, it marks the proclamation of the Turkish Republic by the Turkish Grand National Assembly on 29 October 1923.

Today (28 October), the Minister will also attend the opening ceremony of Istanbul’s new airport. The airport will replace Istanbul Ataturk and contribute to Istanbul’s role as one of the world’s leading transit hubs.

Sir Alan will join Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu at the ceremony, as well as meeting Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı.

Ahead of the visit, the Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said:

This is a truly historic moment for Turkey – celebrating its Republic day at the same time as opening a brand new international airport – and I’m proud to be representing the UK in Istanbul. Turkey has always been, and will continue to be, a close ally and friend of the UK.

