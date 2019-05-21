Minister for Europe accompanies Their Royal Highnesses on a visit to Ireland

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan joined Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, on a visit to Ireland in celebration of the longstanding friendship between the two Nations.

During the two-day visit, the Minister joined Their Royal Highnesses at the Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre, which was founded in 1974 and works with former combatants, victims and survivors, faith groups and women. At the centre, the Minister joined Their Royal Highnesses in hearing about the centre’s Women’s Programme, designed to promote and enhance Irish women’s understanding of strong and peaceful Irish society.

The Minister also accompanied Their Royal Highnesses at a civic reception at the historical Powerscourt House and Gardens in County Wicklow and the Glendalough National Park.

Whilst visiting Glencairn, Sir Alan joined Their Royal Highnesses at a dinner hosted by Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett.

The Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said:

I am very pleased to have joined Their Royal Highnesses on a visit to Ireland today in celebration of the UK’s enduring friendship with our closest neighbour. The UK and Ireland have a longstanding relationship unlike any other, underpinned by our unique historical and cultural ties. It was fantastic to receive such a warm welcome, and it clearly demonstrates the deep friendship between our people, and we will continue to build upon this friendship to ensure the best future for everyone on these islands. It is fitting that our visit follows the signing of the Common Travel Area Memorandum of Understanding, which has given reassurance to millions of UK and Irish citizens on their rights to live, work and travel freely between both our countries. It is more important than ever that, as the UK prepares to leave the EU, our countries continue to work together as closely as we always have.

