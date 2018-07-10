Minister for Asia praises successful Thai caves rescue mission

Commenting on the news, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt Hon Mark Field MP, said:

I am delighted and relieved to hear that the boys, the coach, and the rescue divers have all emerged in safety from the Tham Luang caves in Northern Thailand. We wish everyone involved a swift recovery in the coming days.

This rescue operation has been an uplifting example of intense bravery and exemplary skill. The volunteers of the British Cave Rescue Council have played a crucial role, under the careful and focused leadership of the Thai authorities. Their courage is only matched by their modesty and dedication to do their best to help those in danger.

It is also a time for quiet reflection on the tragic loss of Petty Officer First Class Saman Gunan in the course of the rescue operation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.