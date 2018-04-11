Minister for Asia arrives in Tokyo to strengthen UK-Japan relationship

In Tokyo, the Minister will meet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Vice-Minister Manabu Horii to discuss key foreign policy issues such as the recent attack in Salisbury and the current situation on the Korean Peninsula. He will meet Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki to discuss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, building upon the success of London 2012.

He will also meet the State Minister of Environment Naomi Tokashiki to discuss climate change, and attend a lunch on financial services and green finance with the Governor of Tokyo and members of the Tokyo business community to discuss trade and investment opportunities as the UK prepares to leave the EU. The Minister will also attend the annual Cherry Blossom reception with Japanese MPs.

The Minister will then travel on to Osaka where he will be given a tour of Osaka University’s Robotics and Regenerative Medicine department, and discuss further UK-Japan cooperation in science and medicine with the Executive Vice President of Osaka University. He will also take part in a business roundtable with the Kansai Economic Forum to explore closer cooperation.

Minister Field said: