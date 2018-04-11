News story
Minister for Asia arrives in Tokyo to strengthen UK-Japan relationship
Mark Field, Minister for Asia Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office arrived in Tokyo today (11 April) at the start of a three-day visit to Japan.
In Tokyo, the Minister will meet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Vice-Minister Manabu Horii to discuss key foreign policy issues such as the recent attack in Salisbury and the current situation on the Korean Peninsula. He will meet Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki to discuss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, building upon the success of London 2012.
He will also meet the State Minister of Environment Naomi Tokashiki to discuss climate change, and attend a lunch on financial services and green finance with the Governor of Tokyo and members of the Tokyo business community to discuss trade and investment opportunities as the UK prepares to leave the EU. The Minister will also attend the annual Cherry Blossom reception with Japanese MPs.
The Minister will then travel on to Osaka where he will be given a tour of Osaka University’s Robotics and Regenerative Medicine department, and discuss further UK-Japan cooperation in science and medicine with the Executive Vice President of Osaka University. He will also take part in a business roundtable with the Kansai Economic Forum to explore closer cooperation.
Minister Field said:
As two globally engaged, democratic nations supportive of the Rules-Based International System, a close UK-Japan relationship is a natural fit. Our interests in Japan are wide-ranging, from science and innovation to culture and education, global security, business, trade and investment.
I am delighted to be in Japan to continue building upon the vision that the Prime Minister set out during her visit to Japan last August, and the highly successful security talks held in London last December. This includes working towards closer cooperation on security and defence, and further enhancing our already broad prosperity relationship.