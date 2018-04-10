Minister for Asia and the Pacific arrives in Kuala Lumpur

During his one-day visit, Minister Field will have an audience with the Sultan of Perak, HRH Sultan Nazrin Shah, to discuss interfaith dialogue and tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

The Minister will meet with the Governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhammad bin Ibrahim, as well as prominent business leader and the Chairman of the CIMB Group, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Nazir.

He will also meet senior representatives from leading UK companies in Malaysia to discuss strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Minister Field said:

The historic relationship between the UK and Malaysia is today one of modern partnership, particularly in the areas of prosperity and security. Building on this strong foundation, I am confident that both our countries will be able to increase this collaboration, for instance on trade and investment, education, defence and security, research and innovation. We will continue to work together to tackle some of today’s biggest global challenges such as climate change, the illegal wildlife trade, counter-terrorism and extremism.

