Minister for Asia and Pacific Mark Field returns to Thailand for Strategic Dialogue

The Minister’s main focus, along with his Thai counterpart, His Excellency Mr Virasakdi Futrakul, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, was the third UK-Thailand Strategic Dialogue. They covered a wide range of topics including Brexit, trade and investment in Thailand, science and innovation, education and the illegal wildlife trade.

Minister Field said:

I am delighted to be back in Bangkok and to have the opportunity to meet my Thai counterpart for wide-ranging discussions. As Prime Minister Theresa May has said, the UK is a country that goes out into the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike, a great, global trading nation that is respected around the world. Our relationship with Thailand is an important element of this, and spans a broad range of issues from bilateral trade and investment to regional security.

In Bangkok, Mr Field met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha to deepen the UK-Thailand relationship and to explore opportunities to increase our bilateral trade and prosperity.

Mr Field also met the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, General Surasak Karnjanarat, to discuss how the UK and Thailand can cooperate on tackling the illegal wildlife trade and climate change.

Following his visit to Bangkok, Minister Field travelled to Hanoi in Vietnam.