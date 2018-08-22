Minister for Africa statement on the Malian elections

Foreign Office Minister of State for Africa Harriett Baldwin said:

I congratulate President Keïta of the Republic of Mali on his election success and look forward to continuing to work with his government on issues that matter to both our countries. These elections were conducted despite challenging security conditions and terrorist attempts to disrupt the process.

We urge all candidates and political stakeholders to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and settle disputes through legal and constitutional means.

The UK continues to support Mali and its people in overcoming the challenges the country faces. We urge President Keïta to build on recent positive steps in the peace process in order to secure lasting peace and stability in the country and to improve the lives of all Malian people, including those facing increasing insecurity in the central region.