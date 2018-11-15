Minister attends UK’s largest interactive skills event to inspire next generation

Thousands of young people came together today (Thursday 15 November) to try their hand at different skills and to hear career tips from top business leaders and young professionals at WorldSkills UK LIVE in Birmingham.

Working with the Government’s Year of Engineering campaign, Facebook, Rolls Royce and Raspberry Pi created an exhibition space at the event for visitors to meet with real engineers and see the technological solutions which engineers have already developed for the challenges of the future.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton met with apprentices and trainees, employers and staff from schools and colleges across the country, as well as Skills Champions – former winners of WorldSkills competitions.

She also met with Mayor of West Midlands Combined Authority Andy Street to discuss the recently announced West Midlands Skills Deal. This deal will boost digital and technical skills, job opportunities and productivity across the region – supporting more young people and adults into work as well as upskilling and retraining local people of all ages.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton said:

It’s fantastic to be in Birmingham at WorldSkills UK Live! WorldSkills UK Live gives thousands of young people a chance to improve their skills and show off their amazing potential. The passion from all the organisers and those attending is palpable. The future of technical skills in our country is clearly in safe and very able hands!

WorldSkills UK LIVE is the UK’s largest skills, training and careers event. The event is built around the WorldSkills National Skill Competition Finals where scores of young apprentices and trainees battle it out in their skill to win medals and the chance to represent the UK in international competitions.